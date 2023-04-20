The Last Dinner Party share eclectic debut single ‘Nothing Matters’

The Last Dinner Party have shared their highly anticipated debut single ‘Nothing Matters’. Check it out below.

The much-hyped NME 100 stars’ launch single was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Florence and the Machine, Depeche Mode) and draws on frontwoman Abigail Morris’ operatic voice and NSFW honest lyricism.

Introducing the single on Instagram, the band wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey so far, and to anyone who is new, welcome, take a seat at the dinner party. The feast is finally served.”

Directed by Saorla Houston and the London five-piece, the cinematic video opens with a shot of Victorian era-inspired funeral before the drama unfolds, paying homage to the Lisbon sisters from Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film The Virgin Suicides.

The Last Dinner Party – consisting of singer Abigail Morris, bassist Georgia Davies, keyboardist Aurora Nishevci and guitarists Lizzie Mayland and Emily Roberts – have spent the past year making their rounds within the London live scene – as well as managing to snag a string of high profile support slots with Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones without releasing any music at all.

In a new interview with NME, Davies shared: “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’.”

Morris explained that the band decided to just tour without and music released because “it’s more fun for us, and for an audience”.

“The live show is such an important part of us as a band, and we wanted to start to build a kind of community and an idea around the live shows before putting out music,” she continued. “We wanted to kind of start it in an organic, old fashioned way. It’s more fun to have it being this human thing you have to go and see and share.”

Though they did not share whether an album was ready or not, the band did say that it was coming and confirmed that more music will be releasing by the end of the year.

In other news, the band are set to support Florence + The Machine on tour and play a string of headline shows and festival dates. Visit here for tickets and more information.

APRIL

25 – London, UK, Camden Assembly

MAY

11 – The Great Escape Festival

12 – Oxford, UK , The Bullingdon

13 – Bristol, UK, FIND JOY All Dayer

26 – Hay-on-Wye, UK HowTheLightGetsIn

27 – Bath, UK, Moles

JUNE

26t – Cork, Ireland, Musgrave Park

JULY

20 – Birmingham, UK, Hare and Hounds

21 – Southwold, Latitude Festival

22 – Nottingham, UK, Bodega

23 – Oxfordshire, UK, Truck Festival

27 – Leeds, UK, Headrow House

28 – Manchester, UK, Deaf Institute

29 – Derbyshire, UK, Y Not Festival

August

4 – Smukfest, Skanderborg

12 – Boardmasters, Cornwall

14 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy

15 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy

16 – Edinburgh, Scotland, O2 Academy

20 – Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival

25 – Reading Festival

26 – Leeds Festival

September

2 – Stradbally, Electric Picnic