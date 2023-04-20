The Last Dinner Party share eclectic debut single ‘Nothing Matters’

The Last Dinner Party have shared their highly anticipated debut single ‘Nothing Matters’. Check it out below.
The much-hyped NME 100 stars’ launch single was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Florence and the Machine, Depeche Mode) and draws on frontwoman Abigail Morris’ operatic voice and NSFW honest lyricism.
Introducing the single on Instagram, the band wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey so far, and to anyone who is new, welcome, take a seat at the dinner party. The feast is finally served.”
Directed by Saorla Houston and the London five-piece, the cinematic video opens with a shot of Victorian era-inspired funeral before the drama unfolds, paying homage to the Lisbon sisters from Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film The Virgin Suicides.
The Last Dinner Party – consisting of singer Abigail Morris, bassist Georgia Davies, keyboardist Aurora Nishevci and guitarists Lizzie Mayland and Emily Roberts – have spent the past year making their rounds within the London live scene – as well as managing to snag a string of high profile support slots with Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones without releasing any music at all.
In a new interview with NME, Davies shared: “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’.”
Morris explained that the band decided to just tour without and music released because “it’s more fun for us, and for an audience”.
“The live show is such an important part of us as a band, and we wanted to start to build a kind of community and an idea around the live shows before putting out music,” she continued. “We wanted to kind of start it in an organic, old fashioned way. It’s more fun to have it being this human thing you have to go and see and share.”
Though they did not share whether an album was ready or not, the band did say that it was coming and confirmed that more music will be releasing by the end of the year.
In other news, the band are set to support Florence + The Machine on tour and play a string of headline shows and festival dates. Visit here for tickets and more information.
APRIL
25 – London, UK, Camden Assembly
MAY
11 – The Great Escape Festival
12 – Oxford, UK , The Bullingdon
13 – Bristol, UK, FIND JOY All Dayer
26 – Hay-on-Wye, UK HowTheLightGetsIn
27 – Bath, UK, Moles
JUNE
26t – Cork, Ireland, Musgrave Park
JULY
20 – Birmingham, UK, Hare and Hounds
21 – Southwold, Latitude Festival
22 – Nottingham, UK, Bodega
23 – Oxfordshire, UK, Truck Festival
27 – Leeds, UK, Headrow House
28 – Manchester, UK, Deaf Institute
29 – Derbyshire, UK, Y Not Festival
August
4 – Smukfest, Skanderborg
12 – Boardmasters, Cornwall
14 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy
15 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy
16 – Edinburgh, Scotland, O2 Academy
20 – Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival
25 – Reading Festival
26 – Leeds Festival
September
2 – Stradbally, Electric Picnic