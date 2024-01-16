The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods and Keane to perform at BRITs Week in aid of War Child

The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods and Keane are set to perform at this year’s BRITs Week in aid of War Child.

The event, which has been running since 2009, will see artists perform one-off gigs in intimate surroundings. Since its inception, the event has raised £7million for War Child, to help children whose lives have been devastated by war.

BRITs Week for War Child will take place in the weeks around The BRIT Awards 2024 on March 2, with artists playing in venues across the capital and beyond. It will see performances from artists including The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods, Keane, Baby Queen, You Me At Six, Aitch, Pendulum, CMAT and Cian Ducrot.

To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a £7 donation for one entry, a £15 donation for three entries, or a £30 donation for 15 entries, to War Child. To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. Click here for the prize draw which is open now.

There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. The War Child pre-sale will be available at 10am on January 18 for all those who subscribe here before 3pm on January 17. Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on January 19.

You can check out the full line-up here:

FEBRUARY

19 – Cian Ducrot – Union Chapel, London

19 – You Me At Six – Concorde 2, Brighton

20 – Keane – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

21 – Ash – The 100 Club, London

21 – Baby Queen – Lafayette, London

21 – Aitch – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

23 – Pendulum – HERE at Outernet, London

28 – Sleaford Mods – Scala, London

MARCH

1 – CMAT – Bush Hall, London

1 – Venbee – Omeara, London

4 – The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Clare Sanders Wright, Senior Music Manager at War Child, said of the event: “I am so excited to announce the lineup for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child. The past year is one that we will never, ever forget. Children have paid with their homes and their lives for wars they didn’t start.

“And then, there are the children who don’t make the headlines – children who might be completely forgotten. But there is hope. War Child help children put the pieces back together. The money raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe. Whether it’s mental health first aid, food, or shelter, War Child work in the hardest-to-reach places to ensure that children and their families have hope for a brighter future. We are so grateful to the artists and our partners for supporting BRITs Week 24. Thank you.”

Dr. Jo Twist OBE, BPI Chief Executive, added: “BRITs Week is an integral part of the excitement that surrounds The BRIT Awards with Mastercard, allowing more fans the chance to experience its celebration of great British music in all its rich diversity. Crucially, it raises vital funds to support the work of War Child on behalf of children experiencing conflict around the world – work which has never been more critical.

“This year we have another brilliant line up of must-see gigs, and the BPI thanks our partners AEG Presents, Bauer Media Audio UK and War Child, and, of course, the amazing artists and their record labels, whose passionate support makes it all possible.”

Back in December, The Last Dinner Party were announced as the winners of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.

The band – comprised of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci – were revealed as the winner of the award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show.

The Rising Star prize recognises British artists who had not achieved a top 20 album, or more than one top 20 single by October 31 of this year. It is voted by an industry-wide panel. Previous artists who have been crowned winners of the award include the likes of Adele and Sam Fender.

This year’s BRIT Awards ceremony is due to take place on March 2 at The O2 in London. It’ll mark the second consecutive year that the show has aired in a primetime Saturday night slot on ITV1 and ITVX.