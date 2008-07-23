Fans react to Nationwide Mercury Prize shortlist

Did the judges miss off some favourites?

NME.COM users have posted their opinions on this year’s Nationwide Mercury Prize nominations after they were announced yesterday (July 22).

Contenders for the prize, include The Last Shadow Puppets – giving Alex Turner a nod for the third year running – Radiohead for ‘In Rainbows’ and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss for their bluegrass record ‘Raising Sand’.

Based on fans posting on the NME Blog, Neon Neon, The Last Shadow Puppets, British Sea Power, Radiohead and Burial are the early favourites.

“Weirdswallow” said matter of factly: “The winners should be Radiohead.”

“Jimbo” agreed, but was keen on two other acts in the running as well. He wrote: “Out of those nominated Radiohead (greatest band ever) or Burial should win, although I think that British Sea Power one’s quality too.”

Little Miss G said she’s be placing bets on two in the line-up saying: “My money’s on Neon Neon (Gruff for Jesus) but will probably have a flutter on The Last Shadow Puppets.”

However a few readers disagree, and don’t think Alex Turner and Miles Kane should receive the prize for their debut.

One anonymous reader said: “‘The Age Of The Understatement’ isn’t half as good as every1s saying it is!”

Many readers however think that some important release have been left off this year’s list.

Acts including MIA, Portishead, Foals, Lightspeed Champion, Mystery Jets and Spiritualized didn’t receive nods.

Another anonymous reader said: “I’m really surprised that Portishead and MIA aren’t there… and I thought the Foals were almost dead cert for nomination.”

“Paul” added: “Leaving out Lightspeed Champion‘s ‘Falling Off The Lavender Bridge’ and Spiritualized‘s ‘Songs In A&E’ is absolutely criminal.”