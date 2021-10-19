The Lathums and Jamie Webster have shared details of fundraiser shows for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Organised as part of the ‘Be Part Of It Campaign’ by the menswear brand scotts, the two separate intimate shows will see all proceeds go to the cancer charity.

The Lathums will play Manchester’s Bread Shed next Thursday (October 28), while Webster will play Liverpool’s Cavern Club tomorrow (October 20).

Tickets are first-come, first-served for £5. Drop scotts a direct message on their socials to secure an exclusive ticket link.

Fellow Liverpool artist Kieo will support Webster at his concert, with a special guest to be announced soon for The Lathums.

The news follows a successful period for The Lathums which saw them beat Drake to the Number One spot with their debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be‘ earlier this month.

Speaking of the honour, Lathums frontman Alex Moore told Official Charts: “We’re four friends from Wigan who just love making music and are at Number 1 with our debut album, it’ll take a while for this one to sink in. It proves what’s possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true.

“‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end. Today our smiles couldn’t be any wider. Thank you.”

Webster recently announced that his second album, ‘Moments’, will be released on January 28, 2022.