The Lathums announce huge outdoor gig in Manchester

The Lathums have announced details of a huge outdoor gig in Manchester they’ll play this summer – get details and find out how to buy tickets below.

The Wigan band will release their new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3 via Island Records (recently delayed from a planned February release). Earlier this week it was previewed by their latest single ‘Struggle’.

On June 30, the band will headline the 8,000-capacity Castlefield Bowl in Manchester for their biggest headline show to date.

Tickets for the new gig go on sale on February 3 at 9.30am GMT, and you can buy yours here.

The band’s forthcoming new album is the follow-up to their debut ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, which debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart in 2021. It’s also been previewed by the tracks ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Turmoil’.

Prior to the Manchester gig, the band are due to hit the road for a full run of UK dates in the spring, including shows at Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s Roundhouse.

Any remaining tickets for those shows are available here, and you can see The Lathums’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

MARCH 2023

6 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

7 – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

10 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

11 – Manchester, Albert Hall

13 – Norwich, The Waterfront

14 – Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

16 – Nottingham, Rock City

17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

18 – London, Roundhouse

JUNE 2023

30 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl