The Lathums announce rescheduled UK tour dates and upgraded shows

The Lathums have announced details of their rescheduled UK tour later this year which will see them upgrading a selection of the venues they were already set to play.

The Wigan band will play a homecoming show at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse this October, as well as a headline date at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town – after previously selling out the Electric Ballroom.

With a total of eight shows upgraded to bigger venues and four brand new dates, you can check the band’s new tour dates in full below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

30 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

OCTOBER 2021

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

4 – Cambridge, Junction

5 – Brighton, Concorde

7 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

8 – Southampton, The 1865

9 – Bristol, SWX

11 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

12 – Leeds, O2 Academy

14 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

16 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

NOVEMBER 2021

12 – Hull, Social – SOLD OUT

14 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

15 – Stoke, Sugarmill – SOLD OUT

16 – Cardiff, Globe SOLD OUT

17 – Oxford O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

DECEMBER 2021

3 – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

4 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s

6 – Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree – SOLD OUT

7 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room – SOLD OUT

Discussing what to expect from their upcoming debut album, The Lathums recently told NME: “I think everyone’s gonna be very happily surprised with what comes out [on their debut album]. None of the tracks sound the same – they’ve all got their own stories to tell.

“Being a songwriter, I saw them in my room just as little ideas and structures and then to actually hear them come to life with the lads playing together, and producers James Skelly and Chris Taylor doing all the magic. It brings them to life, and I think everyone is going to buzz off them.”