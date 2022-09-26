The Lathums announced as special guest headliners at Neighbourhood Festival 2022

The Lathums have been announced as very special guest headliners at this weekend’s Neighbourhood Festival.

The Wigan band were announced last minute to perform at the Manchester Academy as part of the festival across the city centre this Saturday (October 1). It will be their first show in Manchester since they they played at the O2 Victoria Warehouse last October.

The Lathums join previously announced headliners The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma and the likes of Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Brooke Combe, Gracey, The Goa Express, The Skinner Brothers, Dylan, Pastel and Afflecks Palace.

You can see the updated line-up poster below, and purchase tickets here. Visit the official Neighbourhood Festival website for further information.

Meanwhile, Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 took place in Warrington’s Victoria Park earlier this year. The festival boasted sets from Kasabian, Blossoms, Manic Street Preachers and more.

Elsewhere, The Killers recently covered The Lathums’ ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ at their show in Austria, inviting frontman Alex Moore to sing with them.

“We’ve had the great pleasure of playing a few shows with The Lathums. They are a great band from the UK,” Brandon Flowers told the crowd at the time before inviting Moore on stage.

He continued: “I first heard about them from this song, it’s called ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ and it’s a beautiful song. We’re going to share it with you now.”

‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ is from The Lathums’ 2021 debut album of the same name.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “It’s a shame the band omitted rousing early anthem and live centrepiece ‘All My Life’ from the record due to ‘there literally being no room for it’.

“It’s easily one of their strongest tracks, but the fact they can leave it out and still succeed is testament to an album that brims with hope and heartbreak.”