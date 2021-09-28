The Lathums are on course to beat Drake to the UK’s Number One album this week with their debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’.

The Wigan indie band released their first full-length last week (September 24), with their ongoing battle for the top spot being supported by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

According to the midweek Official Chart Update, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ is currently 3,700 chart sales ahead of Public Service Broadcasting, whose new album ‘Bright Magic’ sits in second place.

Advertisement

Drake is at number three with ‘Certified Lover Boy’, while another new entry into the top five comes from Natalie Imbruglia, whose album ‘Firebird’ currently sits at number four.

Wigan indie band @TheLathums' debut album leads a flurry of new entries on today’s Official Chart Update https://t.co/lCXUnn80Jh — Official Charts (@officialcharts) September 27, 2021

When the drummer of Arctic Monkeys is telling you to pre-order out album. You should do it. https://t.co/d3S57XycSK pic.twitter.com/Yy1zWyunWB — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) September 23, 2021

Reviewing The Lathums’ ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, NME wrote: “While the initial rise of The Lathums has already drawn comparisons with the Arctic Monkeys, this record is very much steeped in the jangly sound of The Smiths and The Housemartins: jaunty guitars and anthems with swelling festival crowds in mind.”

Earlier this month, Manic Street Preachers scored their first UK Number One album in 23 years after a heated chart battle with Steps.

The Manics registered 27,000 chart sales with their acclaimed 14th studio album ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’, with 91 per cent of these coming from physical copies (including 6,300 on vinyl). They beat Steps by 2,000 chart sales.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing to be back at Number 1 after 23 years,” the Welsh band said of the accolade. “It was a titanic chart battle and we are absolutely over the moon. Thanks to all our fans, supporters and Sony for keeping the faith.”