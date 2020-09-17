The Lathums are raffling off a ‘holy grail’ vinyl to help save Wigan Athletic Football Club

The Lathums have announced a one-off ‘holy grail’ vinyl containing a cover of Al Wilson’s ‘The Snake’, which is up for grabs through a raffle in a bid to save Wigan Athletic Football Club.

The rising trio will produce just one copy of the record, and have vowed not to release it in any other format in the future.

Proceeds will go towards supporting the activities of Wigan Athletic’s Community Trust and pay for essential club outgoings after it fell into administration. Snippets of the track will be ‘leaked’ by the band on social media to support the fundraising push.

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of bagging the unique vinyl, fans can purchase a raffle ticket for £5 here. A winner will be drawn on November 9.

We’re releasing a cover of Northern Soul classic 'The Snake' on 7” vinyl. Only 1 will be cut and only 1 of you can own it. ALL funds raised will go to @LaticsOfficial. Football is more than just a game and our community needs your help! Enter here 🐍 – https://t.co/WMQimstCpe pic.twitter.com/SAsoeqIFnH — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) September 17, 2020

“My life isn’t football at all, but I understand how important for my hometown it is to have Wigan Athletic survive,” said the band’s frontman Alex Moore.

“It’s not the fans’ fault, nor that of staff who face a loss of wages or worse, that so many bad decisions are made about who owns and runs football clubs. Like music, football makes memories for generations of people, their lives intertwined by the game. Even non-football fans must know how important it is.”

‘The Snake’ was given regular spins at Wigan’s legendary Northern Soul club Wigan Casino following its release in 1968, and it has since become synonymous with the band’s hometown.

“Each member has the track ringing in their ears as it was omnipresent at weddings, christenings and birthday parties for as long as they can remember,” a press release reads.

Advertisement

The Lathums released their four-track ‘Fight On’ EP back in January, and are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour next April. Check out the full schedule below.

Thu 22 Apr Hull, Social – SOLD OUT

Fri 23 Apr Manchester, O2 Ritz – SOLD OUT

Sat 24 Apr Stoke, Sugarmill – SOLD OUT

Thu 29 Apr Glasgow, Garage – SOLD OUT

Fri 30 April Sheffield, University Foundry – SOLD OUT

Sat 1 May Newcastle, Riverside – SOLD OUT

Tue 4 May Nottingham, Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

Wed 5 May Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 – SOLD OUT

Fri 7 May Leicester, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

Sat 8 May Leeds, Beckett Students Union – SOLD OUT

Sun 9 May Cardiff, Globe – SOLD OUT

Tue 11 May Oxford, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

Wed 12 May London, Electric Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Tue 1 June Edinburgh, Liquid Room – SOLD OUT

Thu 3 June Dunfermline, PJ Molly’s – SOLD OUT

Fri 4 June Dundee, Fat Sam’s

Sat 5 June Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Tue 8 June Belfast, Limelight 2

Thu 10 June Dublin, The Academy

Fri 11 June Galway, The Róisín Dubh

Sat 12 June Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse