The Lathums have raised £4000 to support Wigan Athletic Football Club after giving fans the chance to win a one-off ‘holy grail’ vinyl containing a cover of Al Wilson’s ‘The Snake’.

The rising trio raffled off the sole copy of the record in September, and vowed not to release it any any other format in the future.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the huge sum will go towards supporting the activities of Wigan Athletic’s Community Trust and pay for essential club outgoings after the League One outfit fell into administration earlier this year.

Advertisement

Snippets of the track will also be ‘leaked’ by the band on social media to support the fundraising push.

Lead singer Alex Moore said: “What we know about football can be written on the

back of a postage stamp, but we’ve learned that it means community, shared history, family and hope.

“The band and I are blown away that over £4,000 can now go towards ensuring fans can believe in a future for the club and the Community Trust gets a little extra help.”

‘The Snake’ was given regular spins at Wigan’s legendary Northern Soul club Wigan Casino following its release in 1968, and it has since become synonymous with the band’s hometown.

The huge sum raised also means that the record is among the most valuable vinyl releases of the year.

Advertisement

Wigan Athletic’s Head of Community, Tom Flower, said: “We would like to place on record our appreciation to The Lathums for the support their initiative will provide Wigan Athletic Community Trust as we continue to provide vital help to people who need it most in Wigan during these challenging times.”

The Lathums released their four-track ‘Fight On’ EP back in January, and are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour next April. Check out the full schedule below.

Thu 22 Apr Hull, Social – SOLD OUT

Fri 23 Apr Manchester, O2 Ritz – SOLD OUT

Sat 24 Apr Stoke, Sugarmill – SOLD OUT

Thu 29 Apr Glasgow, Garage – SOLD OUT

Fri 30 April Sheffield, University Foundry – SOLD OUT

Sat 1 May Newcastle, Riverside – SOLD OUT

Tue 4 May Nottingham, Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

Wed 5 May Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 – SOLD OUT

Fri 7 May Leicester, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

Sat 8 May Leeds, Beckett Students Union – SOLD OUT

Sun 9 May Cardiff, Globe – SOLD OUT

Tue 11 May Oxford, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

Wed 12 May London, Electric Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Tue 1 June Edinburgh, Liquid Room – SOLD OUT

Thu 3 June Dunfermline, PJ Molly’s – SOLD OUT

Fri 4 June Dundee, Fat Sam’s

Sat 5 June Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Tue 8 June Belfast, Limelight 2

Thu 10 June Dublin, The Academy

Fri 11 June Galway, The Róisín Dubh

Sat 12 June Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse