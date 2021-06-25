The Lathums release contemplative new track ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’

The Lathums have released new track ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, which hears the Wigan band encourage fans to appreciate the simple things.

The uplifting slice of guitar pop is anchored by the thoughtful lyrics of frontman Alex Moore, who uses the track to highlight the things “that matter most“.

“Our saddest and loneliest moments can lead to our happiest and most content, because we have felt what it is to be down there looking up,” said Moore.

“It feels like now is the time to appreciate all of the things, big and small, that we’ve missed the most.”

Their latest release comes after the band released a new live album that captured their historic performance at May’s Sefton Park pilot event in its entirety.

The Wigan band joined the likes of Zuzu and Blossoms last month in performing to 5,000 people at the Liverpool park as part of government research into the safe return of live music.

The Lathums are also gearing up for their biggest UK tour to date later this year and continue work on their anticipated debut album.

Discussing what to expect from the upcoming album, the band told NME recently: “I think everyone’s gonna be very happily surprised with what comes out [on their debut album]. None of the tracks sound the same – they’ve all got their own stories to tell.

“Being a songwriter, I saw them in my room just as little ideas and structures and then to actually hear them come to life with the lads playing together, and producers James Skelly and Chris Taylor doing all the magic. It brings them to life, and I think everyone is going to buzz off them.”