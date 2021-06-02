The Lathums have released a new live album that captures their historic performance at May’s Sefton Park pilot event in its entirety.

The Wigan band joined the likes of Zuzu and Blossoms last month in performing to 5,000 people at Liverpool’s Sefton Park as part of government research into the safe return of live music.

Attendees were not required to socially distance and were instead encouraged by organisers to “behave like Covid never happened”.

Advertisement

Now, fans of The Lathums can relive the event from their comfort of their own homes, taking in live cuts of favourites such as ‘Fight On’, ‘The Great Escape’ and ‘All My Life’.

The Lathums’ Alex Moore said of the show: “It’s only now, knowing that everybody could enjoy themselves and it remain safe, that the picture is complete and we’re so grateful to have been there. The atmosphere at Sefton Park before the show was a real buzz and then our time on stage went so quickly.

“The feeling afterwards will never leave me, just overjoyed to have played our songs to that many people and for that many people to respond so generously. It was a privilege for all of us.”

Subsequent data from the show, and two clubbing events held in Liverpool over the same weekend, found no detectable spread of the virus.

In total, 13,000 people were in attendance as the city held two nightclub events, The Lathums’ gig, and a business conference at the end of April and beginning of May.

Advertisement

Data shows that 11 people tested positive for coronavirus, though less than half of attendees sent back a PCR test to labs after the event.

Initial data also suggested that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.

Meanwhile, The Lathums will hit the road for their biggest UK tour to date this autumn.