The Lathums share anthemic new single ‘Thoughts Of A Child’

The Lathums have shared their latest single ‘Thoughts Of A Child’ following the release of their second album earlier this year.

The track is a follow-up to the band’s second LP ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ which was released back in March. Speaking of the track in a press release, frontman Alex Moore said: “We’ve all been told before that we, for some reason, aren’t good enough. We don’t look a certain way or our interests are futile and unachievable. Then, one day, something or someone just turns your world the right way up.”

He continued: “A partner, friend, a community. Maybe a new job, or is it the sun choosing to shine on you? An angel sent to your underserving hands that just makes everything feel right again with the happiness and purity we feel when we are children. For some reason we lose it along the way. But together we can find it again.”

The acoustic, anthemic song comes with a music video made up of clips from the band while on tour across Europe supporting former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ earned the band their second Number One LP in the UK album charts. The Lathums are currently back on tour with Tomlinson to finish up his ‘Faith In The Future’ tour. Check out a fill list of remaining tour dates below.

OCTOBER

3 – Altice Arena, Lisbon

5 – Wizink Centre, Madrid

6 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

8 – Pala Alpitour, Turin

9 – Unipol Arena, Bologna

11 – Rockhall, Esch-Sur-Alzette

12 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

14 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

15 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

19 – O2 Arena, Prague

20 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin

22 – Olympic Stadium, Munich

23 – Hallen Stadium, Zürich

DECEMBER

2 – Paradiso, Amsterdam*

*The Lathums headline show