Watch The Lathums’ ‘Joker’-inspired video for ‘Foolish Parley’

The Lathums have shared the new video for ‘Foolish Parley’ which sees them taking influence from classic films such as Joker and A Clockwork Orange.

In the new clip, the Wigan band emulate the spirit of Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian classic as they run amok on a beach while wearing a selection of face paint designs which channel the feel of Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning take on the Joker.

The clip is also interspersed with footage of the band performing at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom after they played a livestream show at the venue in November.

Describing the track, frontman Alex Moore said: “Being honest, this just came to me out of nowhere, I can’t pinpoint from exactly where or why. Like a lot of songs, it was something that flowed freely, working first time and, sometimes, it takes no more thinking about than that.”

This latest release from the group comes after they featured in the NME 100 – our essential list of the emerging artists that should be on your radar in 2021.

Hailing their talent, NME‘s Tom Skinner wrote: “Since their first show at a Coachella-themed hen do, the Island signees have rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in indie (Blossoms, Tim Burgess, James Skelly) over the course of an unstoppable two-year ascent. Think you’ve got ’em sussed? Think again.

“Keen to avoid coasting in the indie lane, their latest EP pulls inspiration from all over the musical map. Closer ‘Foolish Parley’, for instance, contains a Tarantino-worthy riff and combines Specials-esque verses with a chorus that’s a sure-fire festival smash.”

The Lathums also raised £4000 for Wigan Athletic last year after raffling a one-off ‘holy grail’ vinyl containing a cover of Al Wilson’s ‘The Snake’.