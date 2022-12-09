The Lathums share new single ‘Turmoil’ and delay second album

The Lathums have shared their new single ‘Turmoil’ and announced that their second album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ has been put back a week.

The tender ballad, which you can listen to below, is the second track to be lifted from the record after previous single ‘Say My Name’.

The wigan indie rockers were due to release ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on February 24, 2023 via Island. But the band announced today (December 9), that it will now come out on March 3.

They wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to push the release date for our upcoming album FNTALBM back a week to the 3rd of March. We apologise for any incoveniences caused! Sending all our love X.”

The new record is the follow-up to their debut album, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be‘, which debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart last autumn.

Per press material, the album is “an act of rebellion having seen the rules of the game” that encompasses more of the “sad and strange”. Fans can pre-order it here.

The band are also due to hit the road for a full run of UK dates next spring. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Dates include Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s Roundhouse.

The Lathums’ UK tour dates 2023:

MARCH

Monday 06 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall, Liverpool University

Tuesday 07 – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union

Thursday 09 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

Friday 10 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Saturday 11 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 13 – Norwich, The Waterfront

Tuesday 14 – Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

Thursday 16 – Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

Saturday 18 – London, Roundhouse