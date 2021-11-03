The Lazy Eyes drop new single ‘Fuzz Jam’, announce debut album ‘SongBook’

The Lazy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Fuzz Jam’, coinciding with the announcement of their forthcoming debut album ‘SongBook’.

In a press statement, the band’s vocalist-guitarist Harvey Geraghty discussed the foundations of the track’s soundscape.

“I wrote ‘Fuzz Jam’ to use this instrument that [guitarist Itay Sasha] bought live,” he said. “It’s this Hohner Pianet T, and we wanted a more hard track to play on it, instead of just singing songy ones.”

Advertisement

A trippy monochrome outset, the official clip for ‘Fuzz Jam’ sees the psych-rock outfit fade in and out with a kaleidoscope effect – reminiscent of The White Stripes‘ ‘Seven Nation Army’ video – played out to subtle rock riffs that rhythmically penetrate the understated vocal melodies as the song reaches its fuzzed-out peak.

Watch the music video for ‘Fuzz Jam’ below:

The band also announced today (November 3) the forthcoming release of their highly anticipated debut album, entitled ‘SongBook’.

The release will hold some of The Lazy Eyes’ best songs to date, largely lifted from their first two EPs, simply dubbed ‘EP1’ and ‘EP2’, including the singles ‘Where’s My Brain?’, ‘Cheesy Love Song’ and ‘Nobody Taught Me’.

The Lazy Eyes were also revealed this morning as one of two support acts for The Strokes on their tour of Australia in 2022, joining The Chats on the bill.

Advertisement

Upon the release of EP1 in June 2020, NME gave the offering a four-star review, saying the group coasted “from dazed pop to shameless love ballads, claiming pole position for the next mainstage psych outfit along the way”.