The Lemon Twigs announce fourth album ‘Everything Harmony’, share new single ‘Any Time Of Day’

The Lemon Twigs have announced their fourth studio album ‘Everything Harmony’ and shared a new single called ‘Any Time Of Day’ – listen below.

The Long Island duo – comprising brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario – are due to release the 13-track follow-up to 2020’s ‘Songs For The General Public’ on May 5 via Captured Tracks (pre-order/pre-save here).

Featuring last month’s ‘Corner Of My Eye’, the forthcoming record was written, recorded, produced and engineered entirely by the band between Manhattan, Brooklyn and San Francisco’s Hyde Street Studios.

Advertisement

According to a press release, ‘Everything Harmony’ “swings between moments of depression and isolation and episodes of dizzying euphoria”, and was inspired by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Arthur Russell and Moondog.

Latest single ‘Any Time Of Day’ arrives with an official video directed by Ambar Navarro, who said the clip was “heavily inspired by ’60s television live performances and focusing on the minimal set pieces, referencing The Carpenters, Tom Petty, and especially The Monkees‘ TV Show and absurd/surreal comedy of that era”.

Tune in here:

As for the song itself, The Lemon Twigs explained: “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band. We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one.

“This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all eight episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space.”

Advertisement

They added: “The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”

‘Everything Harmony’ will also include the cuts ‘In My Head’, ‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’, ‘What Happens To A Heart’ and ‘Ghost Run Free’. Check out the full tracklist and album cover artwork below.

‘When Winter Comes Around’

‘In My Head’

‘Corner Of My Eye’

‘Any Time Of Day’

‘What You Were Doing’

‘I Don’t Belong To Me’

‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’

‘What Happens To A Heart’

‘Still It’s Not Enough’

‘Born To Be Lonely’

‘Ghost Run Free’

‘Everything Harmony’

‘New To Me’

The Lemon Twigs are set to embark on a UK headline tour this May, which includes a show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London. You can find any remaining tickets here, and see the full schedule below.

MAY

27 – Chalk, Brighton

28 – SWX, Bristol

29 – SWG3, Glasgow

31 – New Century Hall, Manchester

JUNE

1 – Electric Ballroom, London