The Lemon Twigs have shared ‘Live In Favor of Tomorrow’, another cut from their forthcoming third album, ‘Songs For The General Public’.

The D’Addario brothers’ latest single is a a turbo-charged Byrds’-esque ditty that races through its 3 minute-and-24 seconds runtime. Press material describes the song as “a euphoric dance in the clouds which brings you close enough to God to slap him five”.

‘Live In Favor of Tomorrow’ follows May’s single ‘Moon’ and March’s ‘The One’. All three tracks preview the duo’s new record dropping on August 21 via 4AD.

‘Songs For The General Public’ was written, recorded and produced by the band entirely on tape at their home studio in Long Island as well as Sonora Studios in LA and New York City’s Electric Lady.

In April, the brothers shared a surprise live album for charity. Titled ‘LIVE’, the collection was made available exclusively to stream and download on Bandcamp.

‘Songs For The General Public’ follows ‘Go To School’, which was released in the summer of 2018. In a three-star review NME’s Thomas Smith wrote the duo “just about make the grade on this frustrating but endearing rock musical”.