Listen to The Lemon Twigs’ thrilling new single ‘Moon’

The Lemon Twigs have shared a new song called ‘Moon’ – you can listen to it below.

The Long Island duo, brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, announced their upcoming third album ‘Songs For The General Public’ in March. Initially set for release on May 1, the record will now arrive on August 21 via 4AD.

Following on from their previous single ‘The One’, The Lemon Twigs have now released the classic-sounding ‘Moon’. Opening with harmonica, the four-minute cut contains hints of Bruce Springsteen and features euphoric bursts of saxophone.

Advertisement

‘Songs For The General Public’ was written, recorded and produced by the band at their home studio in Long Island, as well as Sonora Studios in LA and New York City’s Electric Lady.

You can see the full tracklist below.

1. Hell On Wheels

2. Live In Favour Of Tomorrow

3. No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven’t Met)

4. Fight

5. Somebody Loving You

6. Moon

7. The One

8. Only A Fool

9. Hog

10. Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?

11. Leather Together

12. Ashamed

Meanwhile, the D’Addarios recently shared a surprise live album for charity. Titled ‘LIVE’, the collection was made available exclusively to stream and download on Bandcamp.

Advertisement

The Lemon Twigs’ second album ‘Go To School’ came out in the summer of 2018. Following its release, the duo opened for Arctic Monkeys on their UK arena tour later that same year.