The Lemon Twigs have pushed back the release of their third album ‘Songs For The General Public’ to August 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario wrote that they would begin work on an additional record “to try and make it up” to fans. The album was originally scheduled for a May 1 release.

“It’s with even greater disappointment that we move our record release date to August 21st. They say good things come to those who wait, and even better things come to those who wait longer. And then they tell you not to procrastinate. What kind of sense does that make? To try and make it up to you, we’re hard at work on another record. And expect some new tracks and videos in the meantime” [via Dork].

“In times of global turmoil, I find it comforting to recall something the late great Abraham Lincoln once said. After that, I like to take a large ice cube out from the freezer and suck on it for a couple of minutes.”

The duo have also postponed their upcoming tour dates and will announce rescheduled dates.

Earlier this month the New York duo released ‘The One’ from ‘Songs For The General Public’. You can watch the Michael Hili-directed video for the track below.

‘Songs For The General Public’ was written, recorded and produced by the D’Addarios at their Long Island home studio, Sonora Studios in Los Angeles and New York City’s Electric Lady. The follow-up to the band’s 2018 concept album ‘Go To School’ will be released by 4AD.

Many acts have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier today (March 27) Biffy Clyro announced they too would be delaying the release of their new album. The Scottish rockers are now using the time indoors to entertain fans who are social distancing or self-isolating at home during the health crisis.

See NME’s deep-dive into some of the livestreamed concerts put on by musicians in the last few weeks here.