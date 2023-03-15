Listen to The Lemon Twigs’ sweet new single ‘In My Head’

The Lemon Twigs have released ‘In My Head’, the latest single from their upcoming album ‘Everything Harmony’ – listen to the new track below.

The brand-new single is the third to be debuted ahead of the band’s forthcoming album, and sees the duo explore the complex relationship between one’s identity.

“The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self,” said the band. “The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.”

Advertisement

Released today, the single is produced and mixed entirely by the band – composed of brothers, Brian and Michael D’Addario – and comes accompanied by a hazy, ’70s-inspired music video. Directed by the band members and electronic artist, Paul D. Millar – also known as Slugbug.

Prior to the release of ‘In My Head’, The Lemon Twigs released two more tracks from their upcoming fourth album, which is set for release on May 5. These included the ’60s-inspired debut single, ‘Corner Of My Eye’, and the ’70s-dominated ‘Any Time Of Day’, which the band revealed was inspired by KISS.

According to a recent press release, the album arrives as a “distinct blend of pop vocals”, featuring “sophisticated acoustic-folk melodies and rich textures”, heavily influenced by artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, Arthur Russell and Moondog.

Additionally, the album is set to tackle a range of motifs through its lyricism too – exploring intense moments of depression and isolation, paired with dizzying highs of euphoria. Written, recorded, produced and engineered solely by the band, take a look at the album’s artwork below.

Advertisement

The Lemon Twigs are currently underway with a series of live performances, which will continue to span throughout this year.

As of yet, the band have already initiated their extensive headlining tour that spans across North America and Europe. These dates include an appearance at SXSW Festival, a sold-out show in West Hollywood’s Troubadour and a hometown show at New York’s Irving Plaza.

Later this month, the Long Island duo will also accompany The Killers for 7 arena dates on their North American Tour, before continuing their headline shows in the UK in May. Visit here for tickets and more information.