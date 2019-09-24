The Libertines add Margate show to their December UK tour

Pop into the Albion Rooms for a drink beforehand...

The Libertines have announced a Margate show at the end of the year – taking place only minutes away from their newly opened hotel in the seaside town.

The London band will finish off their December tour with a show at Margate’s Winter Gardens on Sunday December 22. Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday September 27 and you can buy them here.

Located less than a mile from The Albion Rooms, the show will also double up as opportunity for fans to visit the new Libertines HQ.

The band have been teasing plans for the 10-room, five storey property since 2016, before revealing last year that it would be called ‘The Albion Rooms‘ and inviting fans to buy their own brick to help with the construction work. Despite some resistance from local residents, the bar and recording studios opened at the end of August as part of the ‘first phase’ of the project.

Named after the T.S. Eliot poem written two doors down from The Albion Room, the downstairs bar The Waste Land will be open to the public all year round.

“The Waste Land will be a home for international and local artists to perform poetry / live music and exhibit art,” said the band in a statement. “The Upstairs bar will initially be open to the public before becoming a private bar and lounge space for the studio and residents. For The first month both bars will only be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The state of the art recording studio is available for viewing and bookings.”

“It might be a while before we challenge The Savoy or The Grand Budapest in the hotel stakes, but we’ve put a lot of love into this,” said Carl Barat of the project. “Meanwhile it’s a colourful and inspiring home for the Libertines and I look forward to the Albion Rooms becoming our very own Warholian Factory.”

The Libertines’ full upcoming tour dates are:

OCTOBER

27 – Sunday, Paris Olympia

NOVEMBER

2 – Saturday, Cologne Carlswerk

4 – Monday, Munich Tonhalle

5 – Tuesday, Berlin Columbiahalle

17 – Sunday, Luxembourg Den Atelier

18 – Monday, Brussels Cirque Royale

20 – Wednesday, Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg

21 – Thursday, Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

DECEMBER

3 – Tuesday, Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 – Wednesday, Leeds O2 Academy

6 – Friday, Dundee Caird Hall

7 – Saturday, Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

10 – Tuesday, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Thursday, Nottingham Rock City

14 – Saturday, Birmingham O2 Academy

16 – Monday, Bristol O2 Academy

18 – Wednesday, London O2 Academy Brixton

22 – Sunday, Margate Winter Gardens