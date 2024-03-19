The Libertines add more shows to 2024 UK ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ tour

The Libertines have added some new dates to their 2024 UK and Ireland headline tour – find all the details below.

The band are due to hit the road this autumn in support of their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, which is due for release on April 5.

Yesterday (March 18), The Libertines announced four extra shows for the run: Lincoln’s Engine Shed on November 17, Stockton Globe on November 18, The Forum in Bath on November 20, and the O2 Academy in Bournemouth on November 21.

“A few more dates added for you thirsty lot,” the group wrote alongside an updated tour poster on social media.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (March 22) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday 20) by pre-ordering The Libertines’ new album here.

See the announcement post below.

The Libertines’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

24 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER

03 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

04 – Norwich, UEA

05 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange

07 – Cardiff, Great Hall

08 – Bristol, O2 Academy

17 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

19 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

30 – London, Roundhouse

31 – London, Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

01 – London, Roundhouse

04 – Sheffield, The Octagon

05 – Newcastle, NX

07 – Manchester, Albert Hall

08 – Manchester, Albert Hall

09 – Manchester, Albert Hall

17 – Lincoln, Engine Shed (new date)

18 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe (new date)

20 – Bath, The Forum (new date)

21 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy (new date)

The Libertines spoke to NME in October last year about ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, with Carl Barât explaining that the band were all “facing in the same direction” for this record.

“There’s been a lot of focus and everyone’s been working on finding their own personal place in the world as well. Everyone has very different lives and we managed to find something to unite over,” he continued.

“That’s what The Albion Rooms has been really good for – having that in bricks and mortar, and co-owned by everyone. It feels like it’s part of this journey that’s been going on for a while now.”

Pete Doherty added: “The other albums were basically written before we went in the studio. This time it was a case of people presenting really strong ideas, and then everyone else just tucking in, putting their bibs on, rolling up their sleeves and chewing the fat.

“There were so many times on this album where I thought I knew what the song was, and then it became completely different for the best.”

The Libertines have already shared four singles from ‘All Quiet…’: ‘Run Run Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’, ‘Shiver’ and ‘Oh Shit’. They also debuted some other cuts from the album at two intimate shows in Margate last December.