The Libertines add more shows to 2024 UK ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ tour

The Libertines have added some new dates to their 2024 UK and Ireland headline tour – find all the details below.
- READ MORE: The Libertines talk being clean and connected: “We just want to write beautiful songs in the moment”
The band are due to hit the road this autumn in support of their fourth album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, which is due for release on April 5.
Yesterday (March 18), The Libertines announced four extra shows for the run: Lincoln’s Engine Shed on November 17, Stockton Globe on November 18, The Forum in Bath on November 20, and the O2 Academy in Bournemouth on November 21.
“A few more dates added for you thirsty lot,” the group wrote alongside an updated tour poster on social media.
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (March 22) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday 20) by pre-ordering The Libertines’ new album here.
See the announcement post below.
The Libertines’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
23 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
24 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building
OCTOBER
03 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
04 – Norwich, UEA
05 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange
07 – Cardiff, Great Hall
08 – Bristol, O2 Academy
17 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
18 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
19 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
21 – Nottingham, Rock City
22 – Leeds, O2 Academy
30 – London, Roundhouse
31 – London, Roundhouse
NOVEMBER
01 – London, Roundhouse
04 – Sheffield, The Octagon
05 – Newcastle, NX
07 – Manchester, Albert Hall
08 – Manchester, Albert Hall
09 – Manchester, Albert Hall
17 – Lincoln, Engine Shed (new date)
18 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe (new date)
20 – Bath, The Forum (new date)
21 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy (new date)
The Libertines spoke to NME in October last year about ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, with Carl Barât explaining that the band were all “facing in the same direction” for this record.
“There’s been a lot of focus and everyone’s been working on finding their own personal place in the world as well. Everyone has very different lives and we managed to find something to unite over,” he continued.
“That’s what The Albion Rooms has been really good for – having that in bricks and mortar, and co-owned by everyone. It feels like it’s part of this journey that’s been going on for a while now.”
Pete Doherty added: “The other albums were basically written before we went in the studio. This time it was a case of people presenting really strong ideas, and then everyone else just tucking in, putting their bibs on, rolling up their sleeves and chewing the fat.
“There were so many times on this album where I thought I knew what the song was, and then it became completely different for the best.”
The Libertines have already shared four singles from ‘All Quiet…’: ‘Run Run Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’, ‘Shiver’ and ‘Oh Shit’. They also debuted some other cuts from the album at two intimate shows in Margate last December.