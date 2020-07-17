The Libertines have added an additional socially distanced gig to their live dates for this summer.

The band previously announced they would perform at Newcastle’s Virgin Money Unity Arena in August as part of a series of socially distanced outdoor gigs.

Now the group have added another performance to their schedule. Ahead of their original show at the new venue on August 29, The Libertines will now also hold a matinee performance on the same day.

Advertisement

Details of the time of the new show are yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Monday (July 20) at 10am and will be available to purchase here.

📢 We are pleased to announce due to high demand we are ADDING a second @libertines performance! 📢 2⃣ Libertines will now be performing a matinee show! 2⃣ 👉 Tickets are on sale on MONDAY at 10am, LINK HERE: 🎟️ https://t.co/lV0TflGrb3 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/wPswCoAGQu — Virgin Money Unity Arena (@VMUnityArena) July 17, 2020

Shows are set to kick off at the Virgin Money Unity Arena on August 14 with a DJ set from Craig Charles. Other artists set to perform in the following weeks include Two Door Cinema Club, Supergrass, Tom Grennan and Maximo Park.

Fans attending the gigs will be able to easily stick to social distancing regulations at the venue thanks to the construction of individual viewing areas located at least two metres apart from one another. Food and drinks will be able to be pre-ordered, while a one-way system will allow for the safe and full use of toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza’s co-founder has predicted that live music won’t fully return until 2022. “It’s going to take that long before, what I call, the germaphobic economy is slowly killed off and replaced by the claustrophobia economy – that’s when people want to get out and go out to dinner and have their lives, go to festivals and shows,” Marc Geiger said.

Advertisement

“It’s my instinct, that’s going to take a while because super-spreader events – sports, shows, festivals – aren’t going to do too well when the virus is this present.”