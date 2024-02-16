The Libertines announce autumn 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Libertines have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour kicking off in September – find all the details below.

The band will be embarking on a 16-date tour in support of new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade‘ (out March 15), opening at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on September 23, before continuing onto UK shows in Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and more.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and co. will then play two nights at London’s Roundhouse on October 30 and 31, before performing their remaining shows in early November, concluding at the Albert Hall Manchester on November 7.

Fans can pre-order the new album here to get ticket pre-sale access from 9am GMT on Wednesday (February 21), while general sale tickets can be purchased from 9am GMT Friday (February 23) here.

The Libertines’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

24 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

4 – Norwich, UEA

5 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange

7 – Cardiff, Great Hall

8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

19 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

30 – London, Roundhouse

31 – London, Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

4 – Sheffield, The Octagon

5 – Newcastle, NX

7 – Manchester, Albert Hall

The Libertines spoke to NME in October last year about ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, with Barat explaining that they were all “facing in the same direction” for this record.

Doherty elaborated: “All we want to do is write beautiful songs. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves. On this occasion, we followed the pattern of writing songs that we believe in but there was nothing else to say; no fanfare, no cacophony. This is the album we’re proud of.”

He continued that “there were so many times on this album where I thought I knew what the song was, and then it became completely different for the best.”

The co-frontman also opened up about approaching the record with the perspective of being drug free, describing the process as “an everyday scrap, really”. He continued: “It’s proper toe-to-toe with the demons, but because I believe so much in Carl, Gary, John and this record, it’s a pleasure. I just want to do my bit, be as professional as I can, let people hear the songs, and then go and play them.”

The Libertines’ tour announcement comes after they shared details of a huge summer show set to take place in Brighton this summer.