The Libertines announce details of Christmas 2021 UK tour

The Libertines have announced a series of winter tour dates later this year.

The ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’ will see the group play 15 dates across the UK this November and December – including two dates at London’s O2 Forum, the location of some of the bands most celebrated shows in 2003.

It will be the group’s first tour in two years and tickets for the shows will go on sale on April 16 at 9am here.

Advertisement

A statement about these “up close and personal” shows, which were teased by the band earlier this week, added: “The Libertines are pleased as punch to announce a fifteen-date Christmas jaunt across the UK in November and December, including two shows at London’s O2 Forum the scene of the bands legendary shows in December 2003.”

You can see a full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

25 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 – Centre, Brighton

27 – UEA, Norwich

29 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

DECEMBER 2021

1 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

3 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

4 – Uni The Moiuntford Hall, Liverpool

6 – Academy, Manchester

9 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

10 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

11 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 – O2 Academy, Bristol

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

𝚆𝚎'𝚟𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞 ❤️ 𝙶𝚒𝚍𝚍𝚢 𝚄𝚙 𝙰 𝙳𝚒𝚗𝚐-𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚃𝚘𝚞𝚛 – 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚊𝚕𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝟷𝟼𝚝𝚑 𝙰𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚕 𝚊𝚝 𝟿𝚊𝚖: https://t.co/WlhlgmhTNS pic.twitter.com/dDMtN1Ytwx — Libertines (@libertines) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

In October last year, Carl Barat spoke to NME to discuss an update on their long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Barat explained. “We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fucker to travel.

“We’re just waiting to get back on it, really. We’re all writing and it’s all positive. We’re just waiting to get back and lay stuff down, it’s just a matter of when. It would be nice if we could do it here. That would make a lot of sense. We’ve never been readier. We just need to get together and do it.”

Last month (March 29), Doherty also revealed that he’s now mostly sober since relocating to France.

“At the moment I’m quite clean. I stopped taking heroin and ketamine,” The Libertines’ frontman said. “I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice. I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not – I like a nice glass of water.”