The Libertines announce huge outdoor show at Rochester Castle

The Libertines have announced a huge outdoor summer show in the grounds of Rochester Castle in Kent.

The gig will take place as part of the Rochester Castle Concerts series, which runs from July 8-11. Each show will take place at the castle, which is located on the east bank of the River Medway in Rochester, Kent.

The Libertines gig takes place on July 9, with supporting acts to be announced in due course.

The Rochester Castle Concerts series will also welcome performances from Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (July 8), The Jacksons (July 10) and UB40 (July 11).

Tickets for each show of the Rochester Castle Concerts series are on sale now, and you can buy them here.

Speaking to NME at the NME Awards 2020 earlier this month, Carl Barât confirmed that the band are currently working on new Libertines material.

The guitarist also gave an update on the status of The Albion Rooms, the band’s HQ and hotel which opened its bar and recording studio last summer.

“The Libertines now finally have a HQ,” Barât explained. “We’ve got a studio, a record label, two bars, a hotel and an industry. I’ve been working hard on it, but now it’s time to get in there and make a record.”