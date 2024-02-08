The Libertines announce huge summer 2024 show at Brighton Beach

The Libertines have shared details of a huge summer show, set to take place in Brighton later this year.

The indie icons took to their social media channels earlier today (February 8) to share news of the upcoming show, which will see them play in the UK coastal city as part of the 2024 instalment of On The Beach.

“Well, hello there Brighton Beach!” they wrote in the caption, sharing a clip of Pete Doherty and Carl Barat enjoying the local sights. Footage of them performing live is also featured, and ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ is heard playing in the background.

They also wrote that they were “delighted” to be taking to the stage for the event, and confirmed that their slot would be held on Sunday, July 28. The summer set is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on Brighton beach; The Kooks have already been confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.

The gigs have been organised in association with Radio X, and according to the update, more artists set to appear on the line-up are set to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (February 14) at 10am GMT and will be available here.

The show in Brighton comes in light of the indie heavyweights getting set to share their highly anticipated album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ on March 8.

Doherty and co. first shared news of the LP – which is the long-mooted follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ – back in October, and dropped the lead single ‘Run Run Run’.

“It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s Post Office,” said Barat of the track. “The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut – constantly trying to relive our past.”

Both Doherty and Barat also spoke to NME about what fans can expect from the new material later that month, revealing that it is one inspired by unity and connection.

“All we want to do is write beautiful songs. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves,” Doherty said, comparing the project to their earlier releases. “On this occasion, we followed the pattern of writing songs that we believe in but there was nothing else to say; no fanfare, no cacophony. This is the album we’re proud of.”

The band have since gone on to share singles ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Shiver’, as well as give tracks their live debut at an intimate Margate gig.