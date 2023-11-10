The Libertines announce intimate UK club tour for 2024

The Libertines have today (November 10) announced details of a new intimate club tour for 2024. Check out all the dates below.

Last month, the group announced their forthcoming new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, out March 2024, with the single ‘Run Run Run’.

The Albionay Tour will see the band travel to Stockton, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Cardiff and Derby next January to tour the new album, before heading to Falmouth, Southampton, Stoke, Leeds and Glasgow the following month.

Tickets for the dates go on sale Tuesday (November 14) at 10:30am here. Fans can also pre-order a hand-numbered limited-edition exclusive CD of their upcoming new album and a gig ticket from the band’s official store here.

Speaking about the tour, the band said they’re “excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes.”

The dates for the 2024 shows are:

JANUARY

23 – Stockton, ARC

24 – Liverpool, Cavern Club

25 – Milton Keynes, MK11

27 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28 – Derby, Hairy Dog

FEBRUARY

11 – Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

14 – Stoke, Underground

15 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

16 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

Ahead of the album’s release, Carl Barat and Pete Doherty spoke to NME about what shaped their long-awaited fourth album, including sobriety, a sense of togetherness and the desire “to write beautiful songs”. Watch the interview above.

When asked if the band still had any bucket list moments they wanted to achieve, Doherty said: “I’ve got a new batch of songs on the brew that I’d really like Carl to hear and see what he can do with them.”

Barat added: “I’m always striving for the perfect song myself. I don’t know if you ever find it. It’s a bit Sisyphean, isn’t it? We’ll get there, or not.”

Doherty also spoke about how his own personal journey with sobriety had motivated him to show up for the band, having previously shared that being drug-free and living a serene life in France helped shape the album ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ with collaborator Frédéric Lo.

“It’s just an everyday scrap, really,” Doherty said. “It’s proper toe-to-toe with the demons, but because I believe so much in Carl, Gary, John and this record, it’s a pleasure. I just want to do my bit, be as professional as I can, let people hear the songs, and then go and play them. If not, we try again maybe or just crack on with the hotel and see if we can do anything with that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, The Libertines spoke about the possibility of a biopic and shared that they have already “tried to sit down and write some screenplays”. However, Doherty said that he’s unlikely to be able to watch a forthcoming documentary about his life again.

Reviewing the recent documentary, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, NME said: “DeVidas’ film might be a difficult watch but, as well as serving up a reminder of the horrors of addiction, at least it gives us plenty to be grateful for too.”