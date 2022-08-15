The Libertines announce special Margate show on Wednesday

The Libertines have announced a special outdoor show in Margate that will take place on Wednesday (August 17).

The four-piece, whose hotel The Albion Rooms is located in the Kent seaside town, will perform in the Oval Bandstand in the Cliftonville area of Margate at 4pm on Wednesday.

Tickets for the exclusive matinée performance, as well as an after-party at The Albion Rooms, are on sale now via Dice.

Later this month, The Libertines will perform a special afternoon set at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

You can see the band’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

August

17 – The Oval Bandstand, Margate

18 – Saint-Nolff, Bretagne, FR

19 – Aérodrome Guéret, Saint-Laurent, FR

28 – Victorious Festival, Southsea

September

1 – Camp and Furnace, Liverpool

October

21 – Cirque Royale, Brussels, BE

24 – Le Zénith, Paris, FR

26 – Carlswerk, Cologne, DE

28 – Edel Optics Arena, Hamburg, DE

30 – Union Scene, Drammen, NO

31 – Annexet, Stockholm, SE

November

1 – Vega, Copenhagen, DK

3 – Zoom, Frankfurt, DE

4 – Progresja, Warsaw, PL

5 – Lucerna, Prague, CZ

7 – Gasometer, Vienna, AT

8 – Tonhalle, Munich, DE

9 – X-Tra, Zurich, CH

11 – Discoteca Alcatraz, Milano, IT

13 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg, LU

14 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Speaking to NME recently, Libertines drummer Gary Powell said that the band’s new album might “push the boat out a little more”.

“The good thing is everybody’s been writing,” he said. “I’m hoping there’s going to be a whole new fervour and interesting dimension added to how we approach things.

“Obviously, we’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel and be like Depeche Mode going from rock ‘n’ roll to electronic, but I think we can push the boat out a little more while still bringing something that has the same emotional integrity and dynamism that the audience craves when they come to a Libertines show.”