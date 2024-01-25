The Libertines arrive early to Liverpool Cavern Club gig and join local act on stage

The Libertines joined their support band on stage at Liverpool’s Cavern Club last night (January 24) – see what went down below.

The band will release new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ on March 8, and are currently on a tour of intimate club gigs across the UK, dubbed ‘The Albion Tour’.

The band have described it as a return to “[their] roots in these small sweaty clubs, where [they] can see the whites of the crowds eyes”, and they took time before their Cavern Club show to join a local support act on stage during his set.

See footage of the impromptu performance, which came at the second of two gigs in the city yesterday, below. Earlier in the evening, the band had performed at the Jacaranda Baltic record shop.

When you are away in Liverpool in the Cavern Club for 7 hours and the bloody Libertines walk in at 3pm and play a mini set on stage with the scouser that was playing at the time 🎸🎤❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ynS3tuOud — Tim (@comeonboro86) January 24, 2024

The tour continues in Milton Keynes tonight (January 25) – see the remaining dates below.

The Libertines will play:

JANUARY 2024

25 – Milton Keynes, MK11

27 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28 – Derby, Hairy Dog

FEBRUARY 2024

11 – Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

14 – Stoke, Underground

15 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

16 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

In October, NME spoke with Pete Doherty and Carl Bârat about recording the new album, their sessions in Jamaica, and the inspiration behind its songs.

On the overall themes of ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, Doherty commented: “All we want to do is write beautiful songs. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves.

“On this occasion, we followed the pattern of writing songs that we believe in but there was nothing else to say; no fanfare, no cacophony. This is the album we’re proud of.”

Earlier this month, the band shared a dramatic new single called ‘Shiver’, of which Doherty said: “I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation.

“It should really be called ‘The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier’, but everyone liked the title ‘Shiver’.”