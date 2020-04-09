The Libertines’ Carl Barât will play an exclusive solo set on Zoom tomorrow night

The Libertines‘ Carl Barât will perform an exclusive solo set during a first-come, first-served Zoom event which is being hosted by BrewDog tomorrow evening (April 10).

In response to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the beer company and pub chain has begun hosting events in its virtual pub, the ‘BrewDog Open Arms’, by using the video and web conference call service Zoom.

Tomorrow’s event will begin at 6PM and is going by the name ‘Punk O’ Clock session’. Famous First Words hosts Tim and Gendle will be on hand to host the evening, which will include a quiz and news on BrewDog from its co-founders.

Barât has now been announced as the special musical guest for the session, and he’ll perform an intimate gig during the Zoom call.

Access to the performance and the ‘Punk O’ Clock session’ will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so BrewDog are asking those interested to join the queue via this Zoom link in plenty of time before it kicks off at 6PM tomorrow.

Late last month, Barât took part in the Kraken Rum-organised reading series Krakenory. The online series saw a slew of famous faces reading excerpts from a range of maritime literary classics.

The resulting video saw Barât reading Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea while sporting a smoking jacket and tackling a variety of accents.