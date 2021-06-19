The Libertines photographer Roger Sargent announces new virtual exhibition

NME photographer and The Libertines‘ creative director Roger Sargent has announced details of a new virtual exhibition showcasing his photos of Pete, Carl and co. across the years.

The exhibition, which will begin on July 17, comes as the start of a collaboration between Sargent and Snap Galleries, which will culminate in a physical exhibition in 2022 and the publication of a coffee table book of photographs.

A press release adds: “The Libertines exhibition will feature a cross section of Roger’s favourite images of the band, some familiar, some unseen, covering their early years and their 2010 reunion.

“The exhibition will be launched virtually using a platform developed by Emperia, a

bespoke creator of virtual viewing experiences. Visitors to the exhibition on the

snapgalleries.com website will be able to navigate a beautiful virtual reality gallery

featuring a selection of Roger’s Libertines images framed and on display.

“The virtual space consists of three elements: a large central room with high ceilings and white walls, a mezzanine floor accessed by a spiral staircase, and a smaller, more

personal viewing room with a feature brick wall.”

The exhibition will go live here from 9am BST on Saturday July 17, 2021.

The Libertines will be embarking on a lengthy UK tour this December and are still at work on their long-awaited fourth album.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Carl Barat told NME last year. In 2020, bandmate Pete Doherty told NME that the band’s fourth album features “freestyle rap” and has a diversity of styles akin to The Clash’s divisive album ‘Sandinista’.