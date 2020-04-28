Members of The Libertines, The Pigeon Detectives and The Fratellis are among the musicians to have contributed to a new Shed Seven cover in aid of the NHS.

The “Indie Allstars” rendition of the 1998 song ‘Chasing Rainbows’ has been put together as a thank you to the health service for their continued efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoke-on-Trent DJ Terry Bossons reached out to Shed Seven’s singer Rick Witter, who subsequently enlisted a number of names from the indie scene to take part.

Advertisement

The video includes appearances from The Libertines’ drummer Gary Powell, Matt Bowman from The Pigeon Detectives and The Fratellis’ Barry ‘Baz’ Fratelli. BBC Radio 6 DJ Mark Radcliffe and Virgin Radio presenter Eddy Temple-Morris also sing in the clip.

Ahead of the performance, Creation Records founder Alan McGee says: “I just wanted to say a big shout-out to the NHS, you’re fucking great. We owe you everything, thank you.”

In the video’s description, viewers are requested to donate to the University Hospitals of The North Midlands Charity to fund equipment, facilities and research to enhance the care of its patients. All donations made will go directly to the NHS.

You can make a donation via the Indie Allstars – Chasing Rainbows 2020 JustGiving page here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alt-J and a number of their labelmates have joined forces to cover Bob Dylan in aid of coronavirus relief funds set up to help struggling musicians. “We hope that it brings a smile to people’s faces at this tricky time,” the band said.