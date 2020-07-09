The Libertines re-open their bar in Margate after coronavirus lockdown

The Libertines have announced the re-opening of their bar in Margate following the easing of coronavirus lockdown in England.

The Waste Land was launched by the indie icons last year as part of their Albion Rooms hotel and HQ but it closed its doors earlier in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now, the band have confirmed that it will open its doors once more while strictly adhering to social distancing measures.

Advertisement

“Time to reopen the bar and kitchen! The Waste Land returns and we are really looking forward to seeing all of you,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We have followed Bob from 56’s instructions for everyone’s health and safety needs and our capacity will be limited during these times.”

Speaking at the NME Awards in February, Carl Barat and Gary Powell revealed the next stage of the project.

“The Libertines now finally have a HQ,” Barât explained. “We’ve got a studio, a record label, two bars, a hotel, and an industry. I’ve been working hard on it, but now it’s time to get in there and make a record.”

Drummer Gary Powell added that he has had major input on the hotel’s studio, providing the majority of recording equipment.

Advertisement

Hailing Barât’s efforts on the project, Powell said: “Carl is the hotel manager, and the hotel is doing amazingly because of Carl. I had a hand in the studio, I chose equipment, but the hotel and the building in his entirety – it’s Carl.”

Meanwhile, The Libertines will return later this summer to play the UK’s first socially distanced music venue.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena, which is set to open at Newcastle Racecourse, will allow fans across the North East to enjoy music for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

They join the likes of Tom Grennan, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club on the line-up.

The band also recently debuted ‘Skint And Minted’ – a puppet show featuring puppet likenesses of Pete Doherty and Carl Barat.