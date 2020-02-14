The Libertines have revealed they they are continuing to work on new music in 2020, while also continuing the development of their hotel and band HQ in Margate.

The indie icons, whose last album was 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’, say that work continues on its anticipated follow-up.

Speaking backstage at the NME Awards 2020, guitarist/vocalist Carl Barât said: “We’re making music. We’re making lots of music, but I’ve been busy.”

Barât explained that progress on the album’s follow-up has been somewhat halted by work on The Albion Rooms – the band’s HQ and hotel, which opened its bar and recording studio last summer.

“The Libertines now finally have a HQ,” Barât explained.

“We’ve got a studio, a record label, two bars, a hotel, and an industry. I’ve been working hard on it, but now it’s time to get in there and make a record.”

Drummer Gary Powell added that he has had major input on the hotel’s studio, providing the majority of recording equipment.

Hailing Barât’s efforts on the project, Powell said: “Carl is the hotel manager, and the hotel is doing amazingly because of Carl. I had a hand in the studio, I chose equipment, but the hotel and the building in his entirety – it’s Carl.”

The pair also dished out the award for Best TV show – which was won by Peaky Blinders.