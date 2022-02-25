The Libertines share update on Pete Doherty’s health, confirm London shows will go ahead

The Libertines have updated fans on the status of Pete Doherty‘s health, and have confirmed that tonight’s (February 25) show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town will go ahead.

The band were forced to pull out of their Bristol date yesterday, after the co-frontman “developed a high fever and shortness of breath”.

A doctor was called to his aide, and although he tested negative for COVID-19, he was diagnosed with an unspecified “respiratory infection which [required] immediate treatment”. He was advised not to take part in last night’s show “under any circumstances”, leading to its cancellation.

Though The Libertines are yet to advise Bristol fans on when (or if) their gig will be rescheduled, they posted on Instagram earlier today that Doherty’s treatment has thus far been successful, and that he “has been allowed to travel to London today and tonight’s show will therefore go ahead”.

“Our sincere apologies go to everyone who had tickets for Bristol, especially after all the disruption already caused by the pandemic,” they wrote. “We want to thank our fans for being so understanding and all the good wishes Peter has received.”

The Libertines are currently wrapping up their rescheduled ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’, with London slated as the last stop. They’ll perform a second gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Tow tomorrow night (February 27), with limited tickets for both shows available via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, Doherty revealed that he’s planning to sign a prisoner he met at a Glasgow jail to his record label, Strap Originals. The singer-songwriter met the prisoner while involved in a project that saw him playing to prisoners as part of a life-drawing class. Doherty would play guitar while the prisoners at Barlinnie Prison drew him.

Elsewhere, Doherty and collaborator Frédéric Lo recently announced a UK and European tour. The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman teamed up with the French musician for a new joint album, ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’, which is due for release on March 18 via Strap Originals.

The Libertines recently announced a special show in Newcastle, set to take place this summer for the city’s Rock N Roll Circus festival. The band will headline it on Saturday June 11 as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their debut album, ‘Up The Bracket’.