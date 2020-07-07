The Libertines, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club are among the leading acts for the UK’s first socially distanced music venue this summer.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena, which is set to open at Newcastle Racecourse, will allow fans across the North East to enjoy music for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It’s now been confirmed that the venue will open with a full DJ set from Craig Charles on August 14, before Two Door Cinema Club headline on the following day.

Taking place until Saturday 5th September, fans can also expect sets from the likes of The Libertines, Tom Grennan, Maximo Park and comedy shows from Bill Bailey and Jason Manford.

Check out the full dates below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from 10AM on Friday July 10.

Fri 14th August – Craig Charles

Sat 15th August – Two Door Cinema Club

Sat 22nd August – Supergrass

Thurs 27th August – Tom Grennan

Sat 29th August – The Libertines

Sun 30th August – Jason Manford

Tues 1st & Weds 2nd September – Bill Bailey

Sat 5th September – Maximo Park

The gigs, which were first announced last week, will be headed up by the team behind the city’s This Is Tomorrow Festival and SSD Concerts.

The venue will also be mapped out with a series of individual viewing areas, which are safely located at least two metres apart from one another.

Fans will be able to pre-order food and drinks, while a one-way system will allow for the safe and full use of toilet facilities.

The shows come after the UK’s first drive-in gigs were announced last month. The likes of Dizzee Rascal, The Streets and Kaiser Chiefs will all play shows this summer as part of the new concert series.