The Libertines tease new announcement on the way

The Libertines have shared a new teaser clip on social media, promising an “incoming” announcement.

The band posted the video on Twitter this evening (April 8), which includes various live footage of the band set to their classic 2003 single ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’, with the caption “Giddy-up…” and an eyes emoji.

The sixteen-second clip ends with the words “ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING”, while Pete Doherty responded to the tweet with a love heart. No further details have been shared as yet.

♥️ — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 8, 2021

Fans on social media immediately began speculating whether the news would be a live return, a new album, or something else entirely.

release the album!!! — shaun ☭ (@ShaunnyW22) April 8, 2021

Album and tour? 🍾🍾 — Damien Young (@DamoYoung) April 8, 2021

In October last year, Carl Barat spoke to NME to discuss an update on their long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” Barat explained. “We started writing here, and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fucker to travel.

“We’re just waiting to get back on it, really. We’re all writing and it’s all positive. We’re just waiting to get back and lay stuff down, it’s just a matter of when. It would be nice if we could do it here. That would make a lot of sense. We’ve never been readier. We just need to get together and do it.”

Last week (March 29), Doherty also revealed that he’s mostly sober since relocating to France.

“At the moment I’m quite clean. I stopped taking heroin and ketamine,” The Libertines’ frontman said. “I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice. I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not – I like a nice glass of water.”