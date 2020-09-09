The Libertines to open Albion Rooms hotel in Margate later this month

The Libertines have announced that they will finally open their Albion Rooms hotel in Margate at the end of this month, after working on the project for several years.

The band first announced the ambitious plans for their band HQ back in 2016, before opening the first stage of the project – The Wasteland Bar – in August 2019.

Now, it’s been confirmed that they’ll open the doors to the Albion Rooms on Friday, September 25 – with fans invited to stay in seven rooms which have been individually curated by the band.

Starting from £114 a night, each room is equipped with a high-end Apple sound system, while the band’s lyrics are featured throughout.

A luxury restaurant will also allow fans to dine out on a menu overseen by Joe Hill, who has previously worked as Gordon Ramsay’s head chef.

Other new additions to the project include the Arcady Coffee house, which will serve the band’s house blend and a mixture of snacks every day.

A wide array of live programming has also been announced for the hotel – with live music and comedy set to take place in the coming months. Fans can book rooms here.



Carl Barat said: “It might be a while before we challenge The Savoy or The Grand Budapest in the hotel stakes, but we’ve put a lot of love into this. Meanwhile it’s a colourful and inspiring home for the Libertines and I look forward to the Albion Rooms being our very own Warholian Factory.”

It’s also hoped that the hotel’s recording studio could be used for the band’s next record – the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

Discussing the prospect, drummer Gary Powell recently told NME: “We’re in a position where we’ve been able to spend a lot more time approaching it, but everything that’s happened over the last few months has given us so much more lyrical content. The world’s been a hotbed of creativity and we need to tap into that in our own way.

“The lyrical content of the first two albums really takes people on a journey, and that’s what we need to do. That’s what got everyone interested in The Libertines to start with. Well, that and my drumming, which is amazing, obviously!”

The Albion Rooms will open on September 25, located at 31 Eastern Esplanade Margate, CT9 2HL.