The Libertines to perform ‘Up The Bracket’ in full at London arena show

The Libertines have announced a new London arena show for this summer.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barât and co. will headline the OVO Arena in Wembley, London on July 23 to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut studio album, ‘Up The Bracket’ (2002).

The special gig will see The Libertines perform the aforementioned record in its entirety, alongside other “classic” tracks. They’ll be joined at the show by some “very special guests” who are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 11) at 9am GMT – you can purchase yours from here. Check out the announcement post below.

We're going to Wembley. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am x#UPTHEBRACKET20 pic.twitter.com/RR1BDAUWl7 — Libertines (@libertines) March 8, 2022

It comes after The Libertines previously announced a trio of outdoor ‘Up The Bracket’ shows in Manchester (July 1), Hatfield (22) and Cardiff (August 5), as well as an indoor concert in Edinburgh (8).

The group wrapped up their ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’ last month at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London. A run of European dates will be held throughout this October and November.

Back in October 2020, Carl Barât gave NME an update on The Libertines’ long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

“It’s been going well, but it’s been difficult with COVID,” he explained. “We started writing here [The Albion Rooms in Margate], and that was going really well but John [Hassall, bass] is in Denmark and Pete [Doherty] is in France. It’s been a fucker to travel.