The Libertines are set to reissue their debut single ‘What A Waster’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Originally released in June 2002, ‘What A Waster’ was produced by Bernard Butler and included the song ‘I Get Along’ as the B-side.

‘What A Waster’ is now set to be re-pressed on black vinyl as a 7″ single to celebrate its 20th anniversary, where it will once again be joined by ‘I Get Along’ on the B-side. The single will be released on June 3.

A new digital EP, ‘What A Waster Live From The ICA EP’, will also be released on the same day on streaming services, featuring live versions of ‘What A Waster’ and ‘I Get Along’ that were recorded during The Libertines’ gig at The ICA in London on June 3, 2002.

You can pre-order both the 7″ and the live EP here.

The Libertines will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ this year with a run of shows, including gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

You can see The Libertines’ upcoming UK gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

June

4 – 1 Big Summer, Plymouth

11 – Rock & Roll Circus, Newcastle

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

July

1 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

23 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

August

5 – Bute Park, Cardiff

6 – Bingley Weekender, Bingley

8 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September

2 – Godiva Festival, Coventry

Last week, Libertines guitarist Carl Barât issued an appeal after two of his guitars were stolen ahead of rehearsals with his band Dirty Pretty Things.