NewsMusic News

The Libertines to reissue debut single ‘What A Waster’ to mark 20th anniversary

A special live EP from 2002 will also be released next month

By Sam Moore
the libertines
The Libertines in June 2002 (Picture: Phil Knott / Press)

The Libertines are set to reissue their debut single ‘What A Waster’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Originally released in June 2002, ‘What A Waster’ was produced by Bernard Butler and included the song ‘I Get Along’ as the B-side.

‘What A Waster’ is now set to be re-pressed on black vinyl as a 7″ single to celebrate its 20th anniversary, where it will once again be joined by ‘I Get Along’ on the B-side. The single will be released on June 3.

Advertisement

A new digital EP, ‘What A Waster Live From The ICA EP’, will also be released on the same day on streaming services, featuring live versions of ‘What A Waster’ and ‘I Get Along’ that were recorded during The Libertines’ gig at The ICA in London on June 3, 2002.

You can pre-order both the 7″ and the live EP here.

The Libertines will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ this year with a run of shows, including gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

You can see The Libertines’ upcoming UK gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

June
4 – 1 Big Summer, Plymouth
11 – Rock & Roll Circus, Newcastle
30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Advertisement

July
1 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
23 – OVO Wembley Arena, London

August
5 – Bute Park, Cardiff
6 – Bingley Weekender, Bingley
8 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh
28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September
2 – Godiva Festival, Coventry

Last week, Libertines guitarist Carl Barât issued an appeal after two of his guitars were stolen ahead of rehearsals with his band Dirty Pretty Things.

Advertisement
Advertisement