The Libertines are set to reissue their debut single ‘What A Waster’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Originally released in June 2002, ‘What A Waster’ was produced by Bernard Butler and included the song ‘I Get Along’ as the B-side.
‘What A Waster’ is now set to be re-pressed on black vinyl as a 7″ single to celebrate its 20th anniversary, where it will once again be joined by ‘I Get Along’ on the B-side. The single will be released on June 3.
A new digital EP, ‘What A Waster Live From The ICA EP’, will also be released on the same day on streaming services, featuring live versions of ‘What A Waster’ and ‘I Get Along’ that were recorded during The Libertines’ gig at The ICA in London on June 3, 2002.
You can pre-order both the 7″ and the live EP here.
The Libertines will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 debut album ‘Up The Bracket’ this year with a run of shows, including gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.
You can see The Libertines’ upcoming UK gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.
June
4 – 1 Big Summer, Plymouth
11 – Rock & Roll Circus, Newcastle
30 – O2 Academy, Bristol
July
1 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
23 – OVO Wembley Arena, London
August
5 – Bute Park, Cardiff
6 – Bingley Weekender, Bingley
8 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh
28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
September
2 – Godiva Festival, Coventry
Last week, Libertines guitarist Carl Barât issued an appeal after two of his guitars were stolen ahead of rehearsals with his band Dirty Pretty Things.