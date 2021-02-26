The Libertines’ touring poet’s band Trampolene debut video for ‘Come Join Me In Life’

Trampolene have shared the new video for the spoken word piece ‘Come Join Me In Life’. See it first on NME below.

The band of Libertines’ touring poet and Pete Doherty collaborator Jack Jones are back with the follow-up to last year’s lockdown single ‘Uncle Brian’s Abattoir‘, which he describes as “a call to arms for the left behinds and the voiceless ones”.

“Don’t believe what they tell you,” said Jones, “it’s your world too.”

Jones is seen wandering across a foggy desolate wasteland as he preaches: “Come join me in a life where we are all born equal, this is your only chance, there is no fucking sequel“.

The video was directed by legendary Libertines photographer Roger Sargent, who praised the track for fighting against the prevailing mood of recent times.

“In the depths of Covid negativity, ‘Come Join Me’ felt like a beacon of happy,” said Sargent. “A clarion call to drag ourselves up and regain a little humanity. It’s been a little post apocalyptic recent months and that definitely skewed the video.

“We kind of went for gut a little and the fog on the shoot day only accentuated the feeling of isolation… but also camaraderie.”

A member of Pete Doherty’s live band and having appeared on his 2019 self-titled album with The Puta Madres, the Swansea poet and singer has recently signed to the Babyshambles frontman’s record label Strap Originals/FUGA – with more new material expected in the coming months.