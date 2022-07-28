The Lightning Seeds and David Baddiel to perform ‘Three Lions’ in London this week

The Lightning Seeds and David Baddiel are to deliver a special performance of ‘Three Lions‘ in London later this week.

The event is being organised by The National Lottery to help celebrate the England women’s team reaching this Sunday’s (July 31) UEFA Women’s Euro final.

They will be joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final. Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Faye White, who share more than 390 caps between them for England, will be among those former players joining the band and Baddiel on stage.

The performance will take place at the end of a set by the Lightning Seeds at Camden’s iconic Electric Ballroom on Saturday (July 30) at 2pm. Tickets are £5 and go live at 10am tomorrow (July 29) and can be purchased here.

While Frank Skinner is unable to join the group on stage this Saturday, a press release says that he “will be cheering on from the sidelines”.

Skinner said: “The Lionesses are playing some of the most exciting football I’ve ever seen from an England team. I’m gutted not to be there on Saturday but I know David, Lightning Seeds and Chelcee, with those Lionesses who’ve pulled on the shirt in the past, will deliver a unique performance that celebrates their run to the final.”

Baddiel added: “It’s a great honour that ‘Football’s Coming Home’ remains such a fan favourite twenty five years on and it feels fitting that we reflect the amazing achievements of the Lionesses with a unique performance of the anthem at this very special National Lottery gig. And very happy to be part of a one-off performance by the Lightning Seeds with a new double act – Baddiel and Grimes…”

Chelcee Grimes said: “This weekend is a dream come true – not only are the Lionesses in the final but I am getting to sing the legendary Three Lions anthem in their honour. I am passionate about women’s and girls’ football and every National Lottery player has helped propel the game to the point where England can win a major trophy.

“Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential. I hope the excitement of this amazing tournament, and the success of the Lionesses, encourages more women to give it a go at their local club!”

The National Lottery, which is hosting the event, has invested over £50million of lottery funding into football, which includes “specific programmes as part of the Women’s Euros legacy”, according to a statement.

It added: “Specific National Lottery funding around the Euro 2022 tournament includes continued support for female players on the performance pathway with National Lottery funding through SportsAid’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) and Backing the Best initiatives, with over £800k invested since 2012, benefiting current England squad members such as Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott and Ellen White.”

The gig is part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, which is is taking place in grassroots music venues across the UK between June and September, with The National Lottery underwriting the touring and production costs.

It’s part of a new partnership with Music Venue Trust, helping revive the UK’s grassroots live music sector following the COVID pandemic.