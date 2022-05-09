The Linda Lindas announce details of debut UK show

The Linda Lindas have announced details of their debut UK live show – get tickets here and see full details below.

The band, who released debut album ‘Growing Up’ via Epitaph last month, will play the O2 Academy 2 Islington in London on June 7, which follow a host of North American live shows and performances on late-night TV shows.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale on Friday (May 13) at 10am BST. Pick up your tickets here and see full details of the show below.

Advertisement

The band have also shared a new video for ‘Growing Up’ highlight ‘Why’, which you can check out below.

Channelling the spirit of old school punk, power pop and new wave, California's @thelindalindas are coming to London, here on Tuesday 07 June 2022. On O2? Priority Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday 11 May and 10am Friday 13 May at @TicketmasterUK pic.twitter.com/sUyr1K1yQm — O2 Academy Islington (@O2Islington) May 9, 2022

In a four star review of ‘Growing Up’, NME said: “Tracks on here like ‘Fine’ and the aforementioned ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ are vital, powerful bursts of punk fury. Yet when they let their pop music imaginations run free it’s equally impressive, with tracks like ‘Growing Up’, ‘Talking To Myself’ and ‘Magic’ showcasing a gift for catchy, singalong choruses.”

Speaking to NME last month about the making of the album, 15-year-old drummer Lucia de la Garza said: “We’ve learned that music can do anything, and it can get you through anything. It’s really fun to see how we’re growing as musicians.

“Even from the [self-titled] EP which we wrote only about a year before, you can see how we’ve grown as songwriters, and see how we were trying to figure out what our sound is. We hope there are many more to come and that they keep showing how we’re progressing.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the band are also set to appear on a benefit compilation album from Bikini Kill’s guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and drum tech Vice Cooler.