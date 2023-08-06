The Linda Lindas share the advice Paramore’s Hayley Williams gave them at Lollapalooza 2023

The Linda Lindas have shared the best advice that Paramore‘s frontwoman Hayley Williams gave them as they were starting up as a band at Lollapalooza 2023.

The rock band – comprised of guitarists Bela Salazar and Lucia de la Garza, bassist Eloise Wong, and drummer Mila de la Garza – just wrapped up touring with Paramore as one of their support acts. They have previously opened for the likes of The Breeders, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Blondie and more.

Speaking to NME before their set at this year’s edition of Chicago’s famous festival, they shared the best advice that Williams gave them while things were picking up for them.

“When things kinda just started happening for us, Hayley told us no is just as powerful as yes and that you need to know that it is okay to say no to things. You don’t have to say yes to everything,” said Salazar.

She continued: “A lot of things come your way and I think you need to be true to yourself and if you don’t want to do something then you shouldn’t do it.”

Drummer Mila de la Garza added that this was important to know especially since smaller bands may sometimes take on more than they could handle.

“Especially as a smaller band that’s newer, it’s really easy to get caught up in everything that is happening and be like ‘Oh yeah we want to do that and we want to do that too’ but I think it’s good just to be able to know that you can take a break sometimes and not do everything all at once,” she said.

The Linda Lindas recently released their latest single “Resolution/Revolution”. Guitarist Lucia de la Garza told NME that the song is about “how doing small things to make a difference is better than not doing anything at all. A lot of the times, you feel like you’re one person and you can’t do anything but that’s also an excuse in a way to not do anything. It’s just about trying to do your best.”

They are currently working on a new album and will be serving as support for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at a their upcoming shows in Mexico this October.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.