The Lottery Winners announced rescheduled dates for their UK tour

The Lottery Winners have announced details of their rescheduled UK tour dates.

The band were due to play London’s Electric Ballroom on November 23, and were also planning to visit Leeds, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

However, the band announced they had postponed the show following “tragic news”: “It is with absolute heartbreak that we will be postponing the upcoming shows of our tour,” they wrote on social media. “During the early hours of this morning, we received some tragic news and we will not be able to continue at this time.”

Advertisement

Today (November 26), the band returned to X/Twitter to release their rescheduled dates and put out a statement. “Firstly, we’d like to thank everybody for their love and support,” they said. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our previous statement and we are eternally grateful to every single one of you.”

They then directed readers to their new UK tour dates, which are down below. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lottery Winners will play:

JANUARY

11 – Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe

12 – Riverside, Newcastle

13 – Network, Sheffield

16 – Classic Grand, Glasgow

17 – Stylus, Leeds

18 – Electric Ballroom, London

19 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Earlier, this year the band scored their first UK Number One album, ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’, which features Shaun Ryder, Boy George and Frank Turner.

Talking to NME about their new album at the start of 2023, The Lottery Winners frontman Thom Rylance said: “I’ve always told my story in our songs. If you’re telling your own story, it’s never going to be boring. When I started assembling these songs, I realised that every one I wrote was getting a bit lighter, feeling progressively less down.

Advertisement

“Writing songs really is my anxiety replacement therapy. Once I realised the acronym of ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ is ART, I thought: ‘That’s genius, and it’ll look great on a T-shirt. Let’s have it!’”

Of their success, he added: “I always knew we’d do it the hard way. We’re from a working class mining town in the north west of England. We’re not from London, we don’t have famous dads. We’re just trying our best, and if people connect to our music, that’s authentic.”