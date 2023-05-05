The Lottery Winners beat Nines, Jessie Ware and The National to claim UK Number One album

The Lottery Winners have scored their first UK Number One album, beating Nines, Jessie Ware and The National to top spot.

The group’s new LP ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ was released last Friday (April 28) and features Shaun Ryder, Boy George and Frank Turner.

“’Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ is the UK’s Number 1 album on the Official Chart. It’s done, we’ve got the trophy!” the band told Official Charts.

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s made this happen, we appreciate you so much. We’re speechless! Thank you, everyone.”

Nines came in second with new LP ‘Crop Circle 2’, while Jessie Ware’s ‘That! Feels Good!’ was at Number Three, and The National’s ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ at Number Four.

Talking to NME about their new album at the start of 2023, The Lottery Winners frontman Thom Rylance said: “I’ve always told my story in our songs. If you’re telling your own story, it’s never going to be boring. When I started assembling these songs, I realised that every one I wrote was getting a bit lighter, feeling progressively less down.

“Writing songs really is my anxiety replacement therapy. Once I realised the acronym of ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ is ART, I thought: ‘That’s genius, and it’ll look great on a T-shirt. Let’s have it!’”

Of their success, he added: “I always knew we’d do it the hard way. We’re from a working class mining town in the north west of England. We’re not from London, we don’t have famous dads. We’re just trying our best, and if people connect to our music, that’s authentic.”