The Lottery Winners cancel UK tour dates due to “tragic news”

The Lottery Winners have cancelled a series of forthcoming UK tour dates due to “tragic news”.

The band were due to kick off their tour at London’s Electric Ballroom tonight (November 23) with further dates lined up in Leeds, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

They released a statement saying they have postponed their first three dates and they will post a further update about their remaining shows.

They wrote: “It is with absolute heartbreak that we will be postponing the upcoming shows of our tour. During the early hours of this morning, we received some tragic news and we will not be able to continue at this time.”

“Tonight in London, tomorrow in Leeds and Saturday in Sheffield will now be rescheduled for a date in the future and all tickets will remain valid,” they added. “We will post an update regarding Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester as soon as we can. We’re truly sorry for any inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding and sympathy in this difficult time. Thom, Kate, Rob and Joe. x.”

Earlier, this year the band scored their first UK Number One album, ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’, which features Shaun Ryder, Boy George and Frank Turner.

Talking to NME about their new album at the start of 2023, The Lottery Winners frontman Thom Rylance said: “I’ve always told my story in our songs. If you’re telling your own story, it’s never going to be boring. When I started assembling these songs, I realised that every one I wrote was getting a bit lighter, feeling progressively less down.

“Writing songs really is my anxiety replacement therapy. Once I realised the acronym of ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ is ART, I thought: ‘That’s genius, and it’ll look great on a T-shirt. Let’s have it!’”

Of their success, he added: “I always knew we’d do it the hard way. We’re from a working class mining town in the north west of England. We’re not from London, we don’t have famous dads. We’re just trying our best, and if people connect to our music, that’s authentic.”