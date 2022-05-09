The Lounge Society announce debut album ‘Tired Of Liberty’ with ‘Blood Money’ single

Yorkshire’s The Lounge Society have announced details of their debut album ‘Tired Of Liberty’, out this summer via Speedy Wunderground.

The new album follows the band’s 2021 EP ‘Silk For The Starving’, which made NME’s list of the best EPs and mixtapes of last year. The Dan Carey-produced full-length will be released on August 26 and is being previewed today by a first single called ‘Blood Money’.

Commenting on the new song, the band said: “’Blood Money’ is a reaction to the culture of greed that’s seeping into the corridors of power across the world. It’s a reminder that ultimately, we all suffer at the hands of self-serving elites, and it’s our personal perspective on the effects of dirty politics on the everyday lives of ourselves and people we know.

“For us it’s a song that completely captures this record and us as a band. It feels like the perfect development from our previous releases to our debut album and exactly how this record should be introduced. The balance of driving guitar riffs and the groove of the drums and bass is sort of a snapshot of the album.”

Listen to ‘Blood Money’ below and check out the artwork and tracklist for ‘Tired Of Liberty’ below. The album is available to pre-order here.

1. ‘People Are Scary’

2. ‘Blood Money’

3. ‘No Driver’

4. ‘Beneath The Screen’

5. ‘North Is Your Heart’

6. ‘Last Breath’

7. ‘Remains’

8. ‘Boredom Is A Drug’

9. ‘It’s Just A Ride’

10. ‘Upheaval’

11. ‘Generation Game’

Following the album’s release, The Lounge Society will tour the UK in September and October. See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022

24 – Float Along Festival, Sheffield

25 – Bodega, Nottingham

26 – Broadcast, Glasgow

27 – Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh

29 – Brudenell, Leeds

30 – Gorilla, Manchester

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Patterns, Brighton

4 – Village Underground, London

6 – Joiners, Southampton

8 – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Reviewing the band’s 2021 EP ‘Silk For The Starving’, NME wrote: “In a swamped climate of post-punk where many are left searching desperately to find new ground, The Lounge Society are assuredly blazing their own path by channeling their fertile Yorkshire surroundings. This is an arrival that shows a band adding to the genre on their own terms, sealing them as one of the most refreshing voices in the game right now.”

Read NME‘s Radar interview from 2020 with The Lounge Society here.